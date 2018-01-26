Bureau monitoring 'a thunderstorm complex'

The Bureau is monitoring a weather system off the Queensland coast.

THE likelihood of a cyclone forming off the Queensland coast is looking more probable, with the Bureau of Meteorology confirming they were monitoring "a thunderstorm complex" off the Queensland coast.

"A thunderstorm complex has become more organised across the northern CoralSea, around 11.6S 155.6E," BOM posted via Twitter at 6.35pm.

"The #QLD Bureau of Meteorology will be watching this closely overnight and through the weekend. Stay tuned to all official BoM products via: http://www.bom.gov.au/cyclone/ #Monsoon"

The link takes people to the Tropical Cyclone page of the Bureau of Meteorology site, where it says there are "no current cyclones" -- but that may just change this weekend.

The bureau's tropical cyclone outlook for the Coral Sea is very low for Thursday and Friday but will be raised to moderate on Saturday.

That means there is a 20 to 50 per chance of a cyclone forming on that day.

Forecasts show a weak trough extends across the northwest Coral Sea.

The trough is expected to deepen and become more active as a monsoon develops through the Coral Sea from Friday through the weekend.