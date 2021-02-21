Menu
BREAKING: Bushfire burning in M’boro wetlands

Carlie Walker
21st Feb 2021 4:30 PM
A bushfire is currently burning in the Fay Smith Wetlands at Maryborough.

The fire, burning at the corner of Neptune and Victory Sts, is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Residents of Maryborough may be affected by smoke.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple-0 immediately.

