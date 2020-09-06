BREAKING: Bushfire closes Fraser Coast road

A FIRE burning near Burrum Town has closed the Burrum Heads Rd on Sunday afternoon.

The fire started about 1.30pm.

Ten vehicles are currently at the scene of the blaze, with firefighters trying to bring the fire under control.

The fire is currently posing no threat to properties.

Smoke may affect residents in Burrum Town, Howard, Pacific Haven and Buxton.

People are asked to close windows and doors and keep medications nearby if necessary.

Beelbi Creek Rd is accessible.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, call 000.