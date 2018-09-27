BREAKING: Businesses evacuated due to gas leak

Several businesses have been evacuated at Central Plaza in Pialba.

Several businesses have been evacuated at Central Plaza in Pialba. Blake Antrobus

UPDATE 11.30:

RESIDENTS are encouraged to avoid the Pialba Central Plaza area as firefighters investigate the source of a gas leak.

The Chronicle understands the leak originated from Galangoor Duwalami Health Care Services.

Galangoor Duwalami's staff are assisting emergency services by directing traffic.

Two ambulance crews are also on scene.

Several businesses including the Fraser Coast Chronicle have closed and been evacuated.

EARLIER:

SEVERAL businesses in the Pialba's Central Plaza have been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and paramedics are currently on scene.

Sections of the car park are cordoned off.

