BREAKING: Car and truck collide on Bruce Highway near M’boro

Carlie Walker
by
5th Nov 2020 2:51 PM
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash at Maryborough West.

It is believed a car and a truck collided near the Bruce Highway.

The crash has reportedly closed the northbound on-ramp from the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd.

The crash happened about 2.30pm on Thursday.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said one person had been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition. 

An earlier truck rollover on the Bruce Highway at Tinana also caused traffic delays on Thursday. 

bruce highway fccrash maryborough maryborough west
Fraser Coast Chronicle

