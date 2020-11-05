BREAKING: Car and truck collide on Bruce Highway near M’boro
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash at Maryborough West.
It is believed a car and a truck collided near the Bruce Highway.
The crash has reportedly closed the northbound on-ramp from the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd.
The crash happened about 2.30pm on Thursday.
A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said one person had been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.
An earlier truck rollover on the Bruce Highway at Tinana also caused traffic delays on Thursday.