BREAKING: Car and truck collide on Bruce Highway near M’boro

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash at Maryborough West.

It is believed a car and a truck collided near the Bruce Highway.

The crash has reportedly closed the northbound on-ramp from the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd.

The crash happened about 2.30pm on Thursday.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said one person had been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

An earlier truck rollover on the Bruce Highway at Tinana also caused traffic delays on Thursday.