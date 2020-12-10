Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Six patients being assessed after crash on highway

Carlie Walker
10th Dec 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 11AM: Six patients are being assessed by paramedics after a crash at Glenorchy, near Maryborough.

The crash happened on the Bruce Highway about 10am.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said it did not appear anyone was seriously injured, but it was likely patients would be transported to hospital.

EARLIER: The Bruce Highway has been blocked by a crash at Glenorchy.

It is understood a car and truck collided about 10am on Thursday.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

It is unknown if anyone has suffered injuries.

More Stories

bruce highway fccrash maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PROGRESS: Construction of munitions factory well underway

        Premium Content PROGRESS: Construction of munitions factory well underway

        News Recruitment at RNM has already begun for senior managers and engineers

        ‘Contract bungle’ costs five days of Fraser firefighting

        Premium Content ‘Contract bungle’ costs five days of Fraser firefighting

        News The lease for Queensland’s waterbombing aeroplane ran out

        Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

        Premium Content Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

        News Qld coronavirus: Dancing is back as restrictions ease even further

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.