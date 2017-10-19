26°
UPDATE: Car with children inside crashes into tree

Emergency crews were called to a single vehicle crash involving children.
UPDATE

A MAN and woman in their early 20s are believed to have been arguing in their white Toyota Tarago when the driver crashed into a tree.

Police said the couple were having a verbal dispute with their three young children in the back of the car about 8.15am. 

An ambulance crew attended the scene but no one was taken to hospital. 

Police are investigating

EARLIER

A WHITE Toyota Tarago with three children inside has crashed into a tree at the front of a home on Cato Crt, Torquay. 

Police are still on scene after being called to the crash about 8.15am. 

An ambulance crew has just left the scene. 

No-one was taken to hospital. 

Police are investigating.

