UPDATE: Car with children inside crashes into tree

UPDATE

A MAN and woman in their early 20s are believed to have been arguing in their white Toyota Tarago when the driver crashed into a tree.

Police said the couple were having a verbal dispute with their three young children in the back of the car about 8.15am.

An ambulance crew attended the scene but no one was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating

CRASH: Emergency attended the scene of a single vehicle crash where the driver drove into a tree. Inge Hansen

EARLIER

