A two car crash has closed two Fraser Coast roads in both directions. Cody Fox

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a two car crash in Hervey Bay.

Emergency services were called the scene on the intersection of Cypress St and Fraser St Torquay at 12.30pm.

Both roads remain closed in both directions and Police are on scene redirecting traffic.

One person has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition with seat belt relating injuries.

Two others were assessed on scene but did not require assistance.