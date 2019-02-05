UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after Kawungan crash
UPDATE 12.40pm:
QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service have confirmed one person has been taken to hospital after a car hit a power pole in Hervey Bay.
The patient was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay hospital about 12.30pm.
Queensland fire and emergency services and ergon energy crews attended the scene ear Frangipanni Ave and Grevillea St.
EARLIER:
A CAR has crashed into a power pole in Kawungan.
Paramedics were called to the scene near Frangipanni Ave and Grevillea St about 11.40am.
The Chronicle understands two patients are being assessed.
More to come.