UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after Kawungan crash

Paramedics were called to the crash near Frangipanni Ave and Grevillea St about 11.40am.

UPDATE 12.40pm:

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service have confirmed one person has been taken to hospital after a car hit a power pole in Hervey Bay.

The patient was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay hospital about 12.30pm.

Queensland fire and emergency services and ergon energy crews attended the scene ear Frangipanni Ave and Grevillea St.

EARLIER:

A CAR has crashed into a power pole in Kawungan.

The Chronicle understands two patients are being assessed.

More to come.