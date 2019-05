The scene of a two-car crash in Maryborough today where one car ended up through a fence and into a home.

The scene of a two-car crash in Maryborough today where one car ended up through a fence and into a home. Clayton's Towing

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Maryborough.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Tooley St and Albert St about 11.18am today.

A police spokeswoman said one of the cars had crashed through a fence and into a house.

Paramedics transported two female patients, one being treated for head injuries, to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Both were in a stable condition.