UPDATE: One in hospital after car crashes into brick wall

UPDATE 3.30PM:

PARAMEDICS have taken a woman to hospital after a car crash at Maryborough.

About 2.25pm the car she was driving crashed into a brick wall on the corner of Alice St and John St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the patient was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE 3PM:

Fire crews, police and paramedics were called to the corner of Alice St and John St, Maryborough at 2.25pm.

A single-vehicle crashed into a brick wall on the corner of Alice and John Sts, Maryborough at 2.30pm on Friday, August 2. Boni Holmes

EARLIER:

Emergency services were called to the corner of Alice St and John St, Maryborough at 2.25pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed one fire crew was at the scene along with police.

