UPDATE: One in hospital after car crashes into brick wall
UPDATE 3.30PM:
PARAMEDICS have taken a woman to hospital after a car crash at Maryborough.
About 2.25pm the car she was driving crashed into a brick wall on the corner of Alice St and John St.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the patient was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.
UPDATE 3PM:
A FEMALE driver is safely outside the car which crashed into a brick wall at Maryborough.
Fire crews, police and paramedics were called to the corner of Alice St and John St, Maryborough at 2.25pm.
EARLIER:
A CAR has crashed into a brick wall at Maryborough.
Emergency services were called to the corner of Alice St and John St, Maryborough at 2.25pm.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed one fire crew was at the scene along with police.
