Emergency services were called to the corner of Alice St and John St, Maryborough at 2.25pm.
Emergency services were called to the corner of Alice St and John St, Maryborough at 2.25pm.
News

UPDATE: One in hospital after car crashes into brick wall

Boni Holmes
Jessica Lamb
by
2nd Aug 2019 2:41 PM
UPDATE 3.30PM:
PARAMEDICS have taken a woman to hospital after a car crash at Maryborough.

About 2.25pm the car she was driving crashed into a brick wall on the corner of Alice St and John St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the patient was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE 3PM:

A FEMALE driver is safely outside the car which crashed into a brick wall at Maryborough.

Fire crews, police and paramedics were called to the corner of Alice St and John St, Maryborough at 2.25pm.

A single-vehicle crashed into a brick wall on the corner of Alice and John Sts, Maryborough at 2.30pm on Friday, August 2.
A single-vehicle crashed into a brick wall on the corner of Alice and John Sts, Maryborough at 2.30pm on Friday, August 2.

EARLIER:

A CAR has crashed into a brick wall at Maryborough.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Alice St and John St, Maryborough at 2.25pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed one fire crew was at the scene along with police.

More to come.

fccrash fcemergency fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

