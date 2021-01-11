Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Car crashes into multiple bicycles on Gold Coast

by Jacob Miley
11th Jan 2021 8:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into "multiple" bicycles on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Gold Coast Highway at Burleigh Heads at 7.00am, where up to five bicycles were involved in the collision.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman suffered a hand injury, and another patient, whose age and gender were not known, suffered a graze.

The pair was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

 

 

Originally published as BREAKING: Car crashes into multiple bicycles on Gold Coast

More Stories

bicycles crash car gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Bay childcare centre to have play-based learning focus

        Premium Content New Bay childcare centre to have play-based learning focus

        Education The existing centre in Urangan has been completely refurbished

        COUNCIL DECISION: Next step for proposed solar farm

        Premium Content COUNCIL DECISION: Next step for proposed solar farm

        News A material change of use application was lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council...

        Business workshop aimed at freeing up farmers’ time

        Premium Content Business workshop aimed at freeing up farmers’ time

        News The workshop will be held at Maryborough in March and is suitable for all skill and...

        REVEALED: The number of Coast animal neglect, cruelty cases

        Premium Content REVEALED: The number of Coast animal neglect, cruelty cases

        News A suburb by suburb breakdown of the RSPCA’s figures from last year