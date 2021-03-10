BREAKING: Car crashes off Coast bridge, one critical
UPDATE 3.45PM: The public is being urged to avoid the bridge on Maryborough-Biggenden Road after a collision between a car and a truck saw the vehicle crash off the bridge.
One person is in a critical condition.
The bridge is likely to be closed for an extended period.
Motorists are being asked to seek alternative routes via Teebar Road and Giggamen Road.
EARLIER: A vehicle has crashed off a bridge at Brooweena after a collision between a car and a truck.
The Chronicle understands one person in a critical condition.
The crash happened about 2.22pm on Eaton St and Maryborough-Biggenden Rd.
Paramedics are on scene treating the critically injured patient.
A rescue helicopter is on its way to the scene.
It's the fifth crash in the region in just one day.
More to come.