BREAKING: Car crashes through fence, flips on Coast road

A car has taken out a frontyard fence and flipped on its side at Torquay.

The Chronicle understands the driver allegedly lost control of the white four-wheel-drive, ploughed through the fence and landed sideways on the corner of Torquay Terrace and Lincolnfield Street about 8.53pm Thursday.

The car, which has P-plates on the front, remained on its side at 10pm but the Chronicle confirmed there were no injuries.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police Service confirmed a roadside breath test had been taken but the results had not yet been received.

No other vehicles were involved.