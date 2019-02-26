Menu
Multiple crews are on the scene.
Breaking

BREAKING: Police scouring streets in and near Boyne Island

Tegan Annett
by
26th Feb 2019 5:50 PM | Updated: 6:48 PM

UPDATE 6.50pm: 

IT IS believed police have located a Subaru forester which was allegedly stolen from a Boyne Island address this afternoon. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman told The Observer it was located at Bluewater Dr, Boyne Island. 

Meanwhile police crews are still searching for the people involved in a single-vehicle car crash. 

After crashing into a fence near Handley Dr and Malpas St about 5.15pm, the people inside the car fled the scene. 

A tow truck is removing the car from the road. 

Earlier 5.50pm: 

MULTIPLE police crews are searching the streets of Boyne Island and surrounding areas after two separate incidents. 

At 5.15pm Queensland Police was called to the intersection of Handley Dr and Malpas St, near Boyne Plaza, with reports a car had crashed through a fence.

It is believed the driver lost control, drove down an embankment and crashed into a fence.   The people inside the car allegedly fled the scene.

Witnesses told Police there were several people in the car who ran away, towards Woolworths Boyne Island.

In a separate report, a car has been stolen from a Boyne Island home this afternoon.

Gladstone Police crews are looking for the stolen subaru forester which was allegedly taken from a Chauvel St, Boyne Island, address this afternoon.

It was reported to police shortly before 5.30pm.

Gladstone Observer

