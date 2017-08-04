BREAKING: Car smashes through bistro of Fraser Coast pub

Car crashes through Old Sydney Hotel's bistro on Ellena St, Maryborough.

UPDATE, 1.55PM: A Queensland Police Service spokesman said patrons were being treated for minor injuries.

"We believe an elderly female lost control of the car," he said.

"It has knocked about three people off their chairs that may have been sitting outside.

"Nobody is seriously injured.

"The lady driver is being treated for a bit of shock.

"The three people hit may have experienced a bit of bruising but nobody is seriously injured.

"It appears she hit the accelerator instead of the brakes."

EARLIER: Seven people are being assessed by paramedics after a sedan drove through the bistro at the Old Sydney Hotel in Ellena St, Maryborough.

Two ambulance crews are currently at the scene of the incident, which happened about 1.10pm on Friday.

It is believed several people suffered minor injuries.

The condition of the driver of the vehicle is not known.

"It appears the vehicle has driven into the building," a spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said.