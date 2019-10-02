BREAKING: Car fire closes Bruce Highway near M'boro

One crew remains at the scene of a car fire in Maryborough.

One crew remains at the scene of a car fire in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

A CAR has been destroyed in a fire on the Bruce Highway near Maryborough.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Aldershot, around 10km north of the Maryborough turn-off, about 8.30am today.

The driver noticed smoke coming from the car and pulled over.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when the three fire crews arrived about 8.40am the car was well alight.

One firefighter had to don breathing apparatus to battle the blaze.

North and south-bound lanes of the Bruce Highway were closed until the fire was out, about 9.40am.

Police are now directing traffic by opening alternating north and south-bound lanes.

One fire crew remains on scene.