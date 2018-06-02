Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking news.
Breaking news.
Breaking

BREAKING: Car mounts footpath, hits cafe customer

Sarah Steger
by
2nd Jun 2018 2:58 PM

POLICE and paramedics are at the scene of a traffic crash at Bundaberg Central.

Emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian incident on Bourbong St about 2.47pm.

Initial reports are car driving along Bourbong St mounted the curb and hit a woman sitting at a table outside the Hungry Tum Cafe.

The woman who was hit was lying on the ground when police arrived.

A Bundaberg Ambulance Station paramedic confirmed the woman suffered very minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Related Items

breaking news car crash vehicle vs pedestrian
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Are criminal kids clogging up our courts?

    Are criminal kids clogging up our courts?

    Crime JUVENILE JUSTICE: Bad children need support not court, says expert

    "The first time I smoked it it dug its claws into me”

    premium_icon "The first time I smoked it it dug its claws into me”

    Health How Ashley Bottrell turned his life around.

    DENIED JUSTICE: How women are put at risk in our courts

    premium_icon DENIED JUSTICE: How women are put at risk in our courts

    News The staggering number of people appearing in Fraser Coast courts

    REVEALED: New promise to finish the Bruce upgrade

    premium_icon REVEALED: New promise to finish the Bruce upgrade

    Politics Highway's long-anticipated final upgrade could be coming

    Local Partners