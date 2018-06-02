BREAKING: Car mounts footpath, hits cafe customer

POLICE and paramedics are at the scene of a traffic crash at Bundaberg Central.

Emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian incident on Bourbong St about 2.47pm.

Initial reports are car driving along Bourbong St mounted the curb and hit a woman sitting at a table outside the Hungry Tum Cafe.

The woman who was hit was lying on the ground when police arrived.

A Bundaberg Ambulance Station paramedic confirmed the woman suffered very minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.