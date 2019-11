Emergency services have been called to a single-car crash in Torquay

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said one crew had been at the scene on Exeter St in Torbay Aged Care and Retirement Village since 11.50am where a car had hit an electricity box post.

Paramedics were also at the scene but no injuries were reported.

The Chronicle understands Ergon Energy crews are on their way to fix the power box.