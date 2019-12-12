Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house.
Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house. JANN HOULEY
Breaking

Man arrested after car crashes into home

Melanie Plane
11th Dec 2019 2:52 PM | Updated: 12th Dec 2019 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Rockhampton man Prop Abram felt his house shake on Wednesday afternoon he thought an earthquake had struck - but the reality was far more confusing.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"The lady said he might have been on drugs so it was probably best to leave him."
Mr Abram said he had never seen the man before and had no idea why someone would ram his house.
Police were called to the scene about 2.45pm and quickly located the man less than 300 metres away on Wigginton St.
With schools located within walking distance, Mr Abram was happy no one was hurt.
"It's just lucky they did catch him- it's school time and he could've ran over some kids," he said.
The man was driving a white Hyundai with Fujitsu signage up the side.
Police initially appeared to arrest the man, putting him in the back of a paddy wagon until an ambulance arrived.
Reports indicate the driver had allegedly failed a roadside breath test.
Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed one male patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital but the details of his medical status were confidential. 

More Stories

frenchville rockhampton crash tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Prince dies in sex drug binge

    Prince dies in sex drug binge
    • 12th Dec 2019 10:15 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’BORO MAKEOVER: Knock down to build up in CBD plan

        premium_icon M’BORO MAKEOVER: Knock down to build up in CBD plan

        News Tenders for the demolition of the condemned former council administration building will be considered next week in the next phase of the CBD’s revitalisation

        NYE fireworks debate flares up after $10K donation

        premium_icon NYE fireworks debate flares up after $10K donation

        News The debate over New Year’s Eve fireworks has reignited, with one community group...

        FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

        premium_icon FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

        News The first group of residents will spend Christmas in their new homes

        New glamping experience to provide an escape

        premium_icon New glamping experience to provide an escape

        News It is an investment worth close to $1 million