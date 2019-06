Emergency services are at the scene of a single-car crash in Walligan.

Alistair Brightman

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single-car crash at Walligan.

Fire crews, police and paramedics were called to the roundabout at the Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Booral Rd intersection about 1.35pm on Monday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the car left the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.

All four occupants of the freed themselves from the wreck, appeared uninjured and declined transport to hospital.