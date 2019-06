A car has mounted the footpath and smashed into the window of the Australia Post store in Central Plaza, Urraween.

A car has mounted the footpath and smashed into the window of the Australia Post store in Central Plaza, Urraween. Christian Berechree

A CAR has crashed into the Urraween Australia Post office's shop-front.

Emergency services attended the scene on Central Ave off Boat Harbour Dr about 2.20pm today.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there did not appear to be structural damage to the building apart from a broken window.

No one was injured in the crash.

Fire crews are currently making the scene safe.