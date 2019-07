Police are hunting for a stolen car in Maryborough.

A MARYBOROUGH resident has returned home to the discover their house had been broken into and car stolen.

A silver Peugeot station wagon was reported stolen from the Queens St home about 2pm on Sunday.

The Chronicle understands jewellery was also taken from the address.

Police are investigating.