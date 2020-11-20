Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A caravan has reportedly exploded at a Central Queensland trailer park. Photo: file photo
A caravan has reportedly exploded at a Central Queensland trailer park. Photo: file photo
Breaking

BREAKING: Caravan explosion rocks CQ trailer park

kaitlyn smith
20th Nov 2020 1:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews are currently at the scene of a caravan explosion, west of Emerald.

The caravan was located at a trailer park on Shamrock St, Blackall at the time of the incident.

It is understood bug spray contributed to the explosion, which occurred around 1.30pm.

The force of the blast also reportedly blew the door off its hinges.

A man was inside the caravan at the time of the incident.

He has reportedly suffered injuries to both his legs.

QPS, QAS and QFES are currently on scene.

More to come.

blackall caravan explosion caravan park editors picks emerald ambulance
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First sod turned in historic shift for end-of-life care on Coast

        Premium Content First sod turned in historic shift for end-of-life care on...

        News Emotional moment as project, which will impact “generations and generations to come”, begins.

        Bushfire started by illegal Fraser Island campfire burns on

        Premium Content Bushfire started by illegal Fraser Island campfire burns on

        News Water bombers have been on-site for several days

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

        GALLERY: Hervey Bay High School students celebrate formal

        Premium Content GALLERY: Hervey Bay High School students celebrate formal

        News The students are celebrating the end of their schooling