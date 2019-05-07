Menu
The scene of a caravan fire at Torquay.
The scene of a caravan fire at Torquay.
News

BREAKING: Caravan fire in Bay believed to be suspicious

Carlie Walker
by
7th May 2019 6:00 PM
A FIRE that damaged a caravan in Torquay on April 25 is believed to have been deliberately lit.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said investigations were still ongoing, but the fire was believed to be suspicious.

The fire broke out about 9.30pm on Anzac Day at Shelly Beach Caravan Park on Ocean St.

It took crews about five minutes to extinguish the flames.

At the time a spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said police had attended the scene and secured the site after the flames were extinguished.

