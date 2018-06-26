Menu
Crash near Tiaro on Bruce Highway.
News

BREAKING: Caravan flips on the Bruce Highway

Frances Klein
by
26th Jun 2018 11:58 AM

UPDATE 1PM:

TWO people were taken to Maryborough Hospital with minor injuries following a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro. 

Earlier:

EMERGENCY crews are on the scene of a caravan roll over on the Bruce Highway south of Tiaro.

The crash involves one car towing a caravan that appears to have left the road four kilometres south of Tiaro just after 11.30am.

 

The northbound lane of the Bruce Highway is closed.

Paramedics are on the scene along with Queensland Fire and Rescue officers, but the number of people involved or their injuries are unknown at this stage.

More information as it comes to hand.

 

