A two-car crash involving a caravan on Saltwater Creek Rd on Monday.
News

BREAKING: Caravan involved in two-car crash in Maryborough

Carlie Walker
by
1st Jul 2019 3:00 PM
TWO people have been assessed by paramedics after a two-car crash involving a caravan on Monday.

The crash happened about 1pm on Saltwater Creek Rd at St Helens, near Maryborough.

Sergeant Chris Farlow said no major injuries had been reported as a result of the crash, but confirmed police had attended the scene.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said a man and woman were treated at the scene but did not require transport to hospital.

