Paramedics are at the scene of a two-car crash in Toogoom.
Paramedics are at the scene of a two-car crash in Toogoom. Bev Lacey
UPDATE: Road re-opened following Toogoom crash

Jessica Lamb
by
17th May 2019 4:38 PM
UPDATE 5.40PM:

THE road blocked by a two-car crash in Toogoom has re-opened after debris has been cleared.

Police confirmed the corner of Burrum Heads Rd and Torbanlea Rd was re-opened about 5.30pm.

UPDATE 4.50PM:

A WOMAN in her 50s has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after a crash in Toogoom.

The road is still blocked at the scene of the two-car crash on the corner of Burrum Heads Rd and Torbanlea Rd.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew is on route to the incident which occurred just after 4pm today.

Two other occupants of the vehicles declined transport to hospital.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a two-car crash in Toogoom.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Burrum Heads Rd and Torbanlea Rd about 4.06pm today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said all occupants were out of the vehicles.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the cars were still blocking the road at 4.30pm.

MORE TO COME.

