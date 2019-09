Firefighter are battling a blaze in Takura.

Cody Fox

CREWS are at the scene of a vegetation fire at Takura.

The fire is burning near Mungomery Rd and Torbanlea-Pialba Rd.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke is affecting the area, so residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.