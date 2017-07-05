BREAKING: Corruption watchdog to investigate council

UPDATE: Fraser Coast chief executive officer Ken Diehm has said the council will comply with the impending investigation by the state corruption watchdog.

"The CCC investigation relates to matters prior to my appointment as CEO of Fraser Coast Regional Council and the appointment of Ray Burton, the former Acting CEO," Mr Diehm said.

"I have given my assurances to the CCC that my administration and I will fully cooperate with the investigation being carried out by them.

"As this is an active investigation, I am not permitted to make any further comment in relation to this matter."

EARLIER: THE Crime and Corruption commission will commence an investigation into the Fraser Coast Regional Council after reviewing allegations of corrupt conduct.

The watchdog made the announcement at about 3.45pm this afternoon.

The CCC said they would not comment further while the investigation was underway.

It comes after mayor Chris Loft made a public apology in Wednesday morning's council meeting for using his position as mayor to obtain information from a Fraser Coast Tourism and Events staffer .

More to come.