Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STABBING: A man has been charged with attempted murder and wounding after an altercation on Friday night left a man in a serious condition.
STABBING: A man has been charged with attempted murder and wounding after an altercation on Friday night left a man in a serious condition. Rob Williams
News

Charges laid over Bundaberg North stabbing

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
28th Jan 2019 7:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Bundaberg North on Friday night.

It is alleged a domestic disturbance between a 20-year-old man and a woman occurred at a home on Station St about 10.30pm.

Police believe the man armed himself with a knife before a 38-year-old man intervened and a physical altercation broke out between them.

The 38-year-old man received serious stab wounds to the chest and remains in a serious condition at Bundaberg Hospital.

The 20-year-old man also spent a period of time at the hospital as a result of multiple injuries sustained during the altercation, and has since been charged with attempted murder and wounding.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow.

attempted murder bundaberg north stabbing wounding
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Everything you need to know about new ATAR system

    premium_icon Everything you need to know about new ATAR system

    Education QUEENSLAND will begin implementing the biggest overhaul of senior schooling in half a century to deliver a statewide Year 12 assessment scheme.

    'A new Sunshine Coast' moving to Qld in next five years

    premium_icon 'A new Sunshine Coast' moving to Qld in next five years

    Property Sydney's 'stupid' house prices driving population growth

    • 29th Jan 2019 4:52 AM
    TRIAL STARTS TODAY: Cashless debit card trial to start today

    premium_icon TRIAL STARTS TODAY: Cashless debit card trial to start today

    News The policy has divided the Hinkler region since first announced

    AUS DAY AWARDS: Cultural talents shining through

    premium_icon AUS DAY AWARDS: Cultural talents shining through

    News A young dancer and Bay artist have claimed the cultural awards