A 63-year-old man was arrested in Maryborough and charged with murder. News Regional Media
BREAKING: Charges laid over Pialba murder

Jessica Lamb
by
22nd Jan 2019 8:47 PM

A MAN has been charged with the murder of Pialba man Wayne John Thackrah.

Police were called to an Alice St unit complex during the early hours of January 6 where it will be alleged the 58-year-old was assaulted near a carport.

He was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he was pronounced deceased on January 14.

A 63-year-old man was arrested in Maryborough today.

He is expected to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

