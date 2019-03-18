Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough House Fire - Firefighters worked to control the blaze after a raging fire gutted a house on Albert St.
Maryborough House Fire - Firefighters worked to control the blaze after a raging fire gutted a house on Albert St. Cody Fox
News

BREAKING: Child charged with arson over M'boro house fire

Carlie Walker
by
18th Mar 2019 12:54 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD has been been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a home in Maryborough on Saturday.

The 12-year-old boy appeared before Maryborough Children's Court today.

In addition to arson, he was also charged with entering with intent, contravening a police order and obstructing police.

FULL STORY: House gutted by fire in Maryborough

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the contravening charge came about because the boy allegedly refused to let police access his phone.

The boy was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on March 26.

More Stories

fccrime fcfire fcpolice maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    $10k fine for businessman after going bankrupt

    premium_icon $10k fine for businessman after going bankrupt

    Business A former Fraser Coast man has been left bankrupt and copped a hefty fine after failing to make good on customer orders

    CAUTION: Flood waters across road at Nikenbah

    premium_icon CAUTION: Flood waters across road at Nikenbah

    News Heavy rain has caused flooding on Booral Rd at Nikenbah

    Date set for murder trial over Eli Water woman's death

    premium_icon Date set for murder trial over Eli Water woman's death

    Crime Norma Ludlam was 75 at the time of her death.

    Man, 23, stockpiled marijuana for his birthday

    premium_icon Man, 23, stockpiled marijuana for his birthday

    Crime He has escaped being sent behind bars.