Politics

BREAKING: Coast councillor to run in state election

Carlie Walker
21st Aug 2020 10:30 AM
FRASER Coast Councillor Denis Chapman has been announced as the LNP candidate for Maryborough at the upcoming stare election.

 

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said Cr Chapman was passionate about the LNP's plan for a stronger economy, secure jobs, investing for growth, unleashing Queensland industry and supercharging the regions.

"An LNP government will implement our economic plan to create a decade of secure jobs, to get Queenslanders working again and drag ourselves out of this recession," Ms Frecklington said.

"Denis has served his community as a councillor for Fraser Coast Regional Council since March, 2016, after a long career in a range of roles such as a project manager, building designer, mechanical engineer and boilermaker, as well as being Citizen of the Year in 2003 and awarded a Centenary of Federation Medal.

"Denis has the passion, skills and practical hands-on experience to make a positive difference for the Maryborough community as we aim to create more high-paying local jobs.

Councillor Denis Chapman.
Cr Chapman said he was honoured to be endorsed as the LNP's candidate for Maryborough.

He said he would work tirelessly to deliver better representation to this electorate.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government doesn't have an economic plan for Queensland to come through the other side of the coronavirus pandemic," Mr Chapman said.

"Maryborough is proud of its manufacturing and timber industries but under the Palaszczuk Labor Government this region hasn't reached its full potential.

Division 8 candidate Denis Chapman sharing a champagne with his Wife Sonya Chapman. Photo: Cody Fox
