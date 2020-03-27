Menu
BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Wide Bay continue to grow

Carlie Walker
by
27th Mar 2020 3:43 PM
FOUR new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the Wide Bay.

Across the state, there were 62 new cases according to Queensland Health.

"Contact tracing is underway for the 62 new cases a spokesman from Queensland Health said.

"Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.  

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas. 

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state."
 

