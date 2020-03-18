BREAKING: Council announces facility closures amid COVID-19

WetSide, along with a number of council facilities, will be closed to prevent the spread of the disease.

LIBRARIES and WetSide Water Park are among the facilities that will be closed in a council lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Fraser Coast council CEO Ken Diehm today announced a range of council-run facilities will be closed until further notice in a bid to protect staff and the community from the disease.

WetSide, the Orchid House, the Community Nursery and the Halcro Street Community Centre will close from today.

Library branches across the region will be closed from Saturday.

Maryborough's signature Walking Tours have been cancelled.

Mr Diehm said the council was actively monitoring and responding to the situation.

"The health and safety of the community and our workers is our highest priority," Mr Diehm said.

"These decisions have not been made lightly. We want to do everything we can to minimise the spread of the virus.

"We will continue to review our business operations and service delivery as the situation evolves and as we receive updated advice from the Federal and State Governments."

A special meeting will be called on Friday to discuss a coronavirus financial assistance package.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough's Aquatic Centres and pounds, the Story Bank, Bond Store and the Fraser Coast Adoption Centre will remain open.

The Gatakers Artspace will remain open, but Gatakers By Night and the 10-year celebration later this month have been cancelled.

Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park will remain open, but not for mass gatherings.