BREAKING: Prepare for incoming tighter water restrictions

Permitted water usage on the Fraser Coast is about to change.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has announced level two water restrictions will take effect on the Fraser Coast from March 1.

From next Wednesday, hand-held hoses will only be permitted between 4pm and 9am, and are to be fitted with a working water efficient trigger nozzle.

Irrigation systems will only be permitted between 8pm and 6am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Filling pools, spas and water features is permitted between 4pm and 9am with a hose, but must be monitored at all times.

Rainwater tanks connected to mains reticulated water supply are not exempt from restrictions.

Breaches of water restrictions will be investigated by the council and penalties for non-compliance can apply.