BREAKING: Council CEO breaks his silence on address scandal

BREAKING HIS SILENCE: Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm has responded to a social media row ignited after his home address and the addresses of 11 councillors were posted on Facebook last week.

COUNCIL CEO Ken Diehm has broken his silence over an incessant online debate ignited after the home addresses of all 11 Fraser Coast councillors and his own were published online.

The comment was posted to a closed Facebook group run by aspiring politician and outspoken council agitator Jannean Dean last Friday.

Ms Dean did not make the post in question.

Mr Diehm released a fiery statement on Thursday addressing allegations he had an ulterior motive in reporting the matter as a death threat to police.

This followed ongoing criticism from Ms Dean and her supporters which continued yesterday.

"On the afternoon of December 7, I reported the matter to the police and contacted Ms Dean, who did not answer my call or respond to my message to call me back,” Mr Diehm said.

"The police arrived at my residence a couple of hours later to interview me.

"The suggestion that I made false accusations to them is ridiculous.

"I simply provided the police with a copy of the post and advised them of the concerns expressed to me.”

Mr Diehm said the matter was entirely up to police "to determine what, if any, action should be taken”.

"Ms Dean's claim that my actions were an attempt to deny free speech on a matter of community concern does not make sense,” Mr Diehm said.

"The home addresses of councillors is not a matter of community concern and posting them does not in any way add to constructive debate.”

"Rather than trying to point the finger at others, Ms Dean should seriously think about the hurt and fear caused to the families whose addresses were published and the considerable waste of police resources as a result of this reckless, hurtful and totally inappropriate post on her site.”

In the now deleted address post, a Maryborough resident wrote "twelve locations which would be appropriate for holding funeral services” along with a list of 12 addresses.

The resident routinely criticises council staff, councillors and local media on various social media pages.

While not directly referenced, the list of home addresses were that of Fraser Coast councillors and Mr Diehm.

The post also referenced the council's proposed list of appropriate parks and gardens where public funerals could be held.

Police told the Chronicle on Wednesday said no charges would be laid.

Ms Dean was contacted for comment but did not respond before print deadline.