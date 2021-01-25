BREAKING: COVID fragments again detected on Fraser Coast

People showing symptoms of coronavirus are urged to get tested after coronavirus fragments were found in Hervey Bay and Maryborough’s sewage water.

Traces of COVID-19 have again been detected in Fraser Coast sewage water.

Treatment plants in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough returned positive results for the virus.

It is the second time this month the region’s sewage has tested positive for fragments of COVID-19, and the third time it has been detected since testing started.

Hervey Bay’s Pulgul treatment plant returned a positive result in September last year.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council issued a statement earlier this month when COVID-19 fragments were first detected in the region’s sewage for the year.

At the time, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the council was committed to supporting Queensland Health as the lead agency responding to COVID-19.

“It is important to stay calm and stay informed,” he said.

“Queensland Health advises a positive sewage result most likely means that someone who had been infected was shedding the virus, which can happen for several weeks after a person is no longer infectious.

“They also advise that viral fragments are not infectious.

“Importantly, the virus fragment was detected in sewage and has nothing to do with the quality of our drinking water.

“Our water is safe to drink, to shower in and to use in cooking or watering your garden.

“It also needs to be understood that the virus is killed by usual sewage treatment processes before it is discharged to the environment.

“This result does not necessarily mean there is COVID-19 on the Fraser Coast, but we won’t know if there are undetected cases unless people with symptoms get tested.

“On the Fraser Coast, fever clinics are located at the Maryborough Hospital and at the carpark near the St Stephen’s Hospital in Hervey Bay and they are open seven days a week from 7.30am to 5.30pm.”

“(The) announcement highlights the need for everyone to remain vigilant by continuing physical distancing, maintaining good hygiene practices and abiding by public health directions.

“If anyone has any concerns, they should get tested or contact 13 HEALTH for further advice.”