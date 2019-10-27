BREAKING: Crash closes Bay road
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a Kawungan car crash which brought down a power pole and closed the street.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the crash, reported as a four-wheel drive into a pole, happened on Doolong Rd just after 3pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two people declined assessment and transport to hospital.
Doolong Rd is closed from Dundee Dr to at least Bream St.
Fire fighters and Ergon Energy workers are also at the scene.
More to come.