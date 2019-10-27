Menu
Doolong Rd in Hervey Bay has been closed following a car crash this afternoon.
Doolong Rd in Hervey Bay has been closed following a car crash this afternoon.
BREAKING: Crash closes Bay road

Alistair Brightman
Jessica Lamb
27th Oct 2019 3:26 PM
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a Kawungan car crash which brought down a power pole and closed the street.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the crash, reported as a four-wheel drive into a pole, happened on Doolong Rd just after 3pm.

Scene of a crash on Doolong Rd in Kawungan where a trailer has crashed into a power pole.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two people declined assessment and transport to hospital.

Doolong Rd is closed from Dundee Dr to at least Bream St.

Scene of a crash on Doolong Rd in Kawungan where a trailer has crashed into a power pole.

Fire fighters and Ergon Energy workers are also at the scene.

More to come.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

