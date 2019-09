The scene of a two-car crash at the corner of Ann St and Adelaide Ln in Maryborough about 11.25am.

EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a two-car crash at Maryborough.

Paramedics accessed three people at the corner of Ann St and Adelaide Ln about 11.25am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said all patients declined treatment and transport to hospital.

Ann St was closed off for a short time.