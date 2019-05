One fire crew is currently battling a single-story building blaze in Point Vernon.

One fire crew is currently battling a single-story building blaze in Point Vernon. Cody Fox

FIREFIGHTERS are currently battling a single-storey house blaze in Hervey Bay.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed the fire on Kehlet St near the intersection of Long St was 'well alight'.

The fire crew were called to the scene just after 4.20pm today.