BREAKING: Crews battling blaze at Beelbi Creek

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Feb 2020 2:45 PM

CREWS are currently fighting a grass fire on Beelbi Creek Rd, Beelbi Creek.

The vegetation fire started about 12.22pm and 11 vehicles are currently at the scene.

Paramedics are on standby in support of the fire crews at the scene.

Property is not currently under threat.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

beelbi creek fcfire fire grass fire paramedics
Fraser Coast Chronicle

