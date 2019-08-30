Menu
Two urban crews are at the scene of an Oakhurst fire.
BREAKING: Crews battling bush blaze

Jessica Lamb
by
30th Aug 2019 2:15 PM
FIREFIGHTERS are battling a vegetation fire at Oakhurst, west of Maryborough.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire, which broke out about 1.30pm today, was burning near Maryborough Biggenden Rd between Oakhurst Dr and Woocoo Dr.

Two urban crews arrived about 1.45pm and are working to control the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call 000 immediately.

