Crews called to electrical fire at hospital

Emergency crews on the scene of an electric fire at the Hervey Bay Surgical Hospital on Tuesday night.
Blake Antrobus
by

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of an electrical fire that broke out at the Hervey Bay Surgical Hospital on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in a boiler used for sterilisation about 7.47pm on Tuesday evening.

Staff at the hospital used an extinguisher to try and bring the fire under control emergency services arrived on scene of the Boat Harbour Dr building.

Hervey Bay Fire Station officer Jason McCloskey said the staff's early actions prevented the fire from getting bigger.

Three fire trucks and about 14 firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Breathing apparatus was used by firefighters to protect them from any toxic gases that may have been spread through the hospital.

No-one was injured.

Local Partners