One fire crew had been called in a bin fire just after 3pm in Pialba.

One fire crew had been called in a bin fire just after 3pm in Pialba. Bev Lacey

FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a small fire in Pialba.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed one crew had been called in a bin fire just after 3pm.

Station officers are currently on scene at Beach Rd and Boat Harbour Dr.

More to come.