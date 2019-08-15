Menu
Emergency services were called to the corner or Main St and Boat Harbour Dr near Hungry Jacks about 3.20pm on Thursday.
News

UPDATE: Witnesses claim Bay fire was arson

Blake Antrobus
Jessica Lamb
by and
15th Aug 2019 3:56 PM
UPDATE 4.10PM:

A PERSON at the scene of an extinguished grass fire in Pialba claim they saw a group of teenage boys light the blaze.

The witness told the Chronicle he saw the group of about five boys light the fire before fleeing the scene.

Fire crews and police are still at the scene on the corner of Boat Harbour Drive and Main St near Hungry Jacks which was put out at about 3.35pm today.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said firefighters were checking to see if any gas lines had been damaged.

EARLIER:

TWO fire crews have extinguished a grass fire in Pialba.

Emergency services were called to the corner or Main St and Boat Harbour Dr near Hungry Jacks about 3.20pm on Thursday.

Fire crews have extinguished a fire in Pialba on the corner of Boat Harbour Drive and Main St
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a large area of grass was well alight at the back of a building when crews arrived and was out about 3.35pm.

Police are also on the scene providing traffic control.

MORE TO COME.

