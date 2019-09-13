Menu
Firefighters arrived at the scene near Gympie Rd and Iindah Rd East at Tinana just before 2pm today.
BREAKING: Crews contain blaze in M'boro

Jessica Lamb
13th Sep 2019 2:19 PM
THREE crews have contained a grass fire in Maryborough.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said this fire, which posed no threat to property, was put out by 2.15pm.

Smoke may still affect nearby areas and residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.

