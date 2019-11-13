BREAKING: Crews monitor Fraser Coast fire

Two fire crews are at the scene of a fire in Howard.

TWO fire crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire in Howard.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said firefighters were called to Thomas St about 9.40am.

Initially four fire crews attended however only two remain to monitor the situation.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.