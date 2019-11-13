Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two fire crews are at the scene of a fire in Howard.
Two fire crews are at the scene of a fire in Howard. Ebony Graveur
News

BREAKING: Crews monitor Fraser Coast fire

Jessica Lamb
by
13th Nov 2019 1:25 PM

TWO fire crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire in Howard.  

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said firefighters were called to Thomas St about 9.40am.

Initially four fire crews attended however only two remain to monitor the situation.  

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.   

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. 

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.   

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.  

More Stories

Show More
fcemergency fcfire fraser coast howard
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Timber boss on losing property in national park fire

        premium_icon Timber boss on losing property in national park fire

        News ‘No maintenance had been done in that national park for 25 years and now everything’s gone’

        WATER WORRY: Coast could face tougher restrictions

        premium_icon WATER WORRY: Coast could face tougher restrictions

        News Water restrictions on the way if residents don’t curb their usage

        UPDATE: Residents advised to head to Woodgate Bowls Centre

        UPDATE: Residents advised to head to Woodgate Bowls Centre

        News Fireys warn residents of seaside town