Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two crews are on scene at a Burrum Heads bushfire, which broke out yesterday, with more rural trucks en route to the location near Bushnell Rd and Orchid Dr.
Two crews are on scene at a Burrum Heads bushfire, which broke out yesterday, with more rural trucks en route to the location near Bushnell Rd and Orchid Dr. Tessa Mapstone
News

BREAKING: Crews on scene at Burrum Heads blaze

Jessica Lamb
by
10th Jan 2019 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM

AFTER a night of containing a large blaze in Takura, rural firefighters have returned to Fraser Coast bushland.

Two crews are on scene at a Burrum Heads bushfire, which broke out yesterday, with more rural trucks en route to the location near Bushnell Rd and Orchid Dr.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman confirmed there is no threat to property at this time.

Burrum Heads residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day and are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.　

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Green-thumbed bandits target gardeners, growers on Coast

    premium_icon Green-thumbed bandits target gardeners, growers on Coast

    News Green-thumbed bandits are continuing to terrorise Fraser Coast gardeners after more treasured plants and gardening tools were snatched from Maryborough homes

    EXCLUSIVE: Minister to reveal raft of fishing restrictions

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Minister to reveal raft of fishing restrictions

    News Directions outlined in the paper will be implemented later this year

    IN PICTURES: Ten crews battle Takura inferno

    premium_icon IN PICTURES: Ten crews battle Takura inferno

    News Ten crews worked for more than half the day to contain the fire

    Hervey Bay secrets to being in the top most welcoming towns

    premium_icon Hervey Bay secrets to being in the top most welcoming towns

    News Hervey Bay Colonial Lodge was just one of 65 winners recognised

    Local Partners