BREAKING: Crews on scene at Burrum Heads blaze

Two crews are on scene at a Burrum Heads bushfire, which broke out yesterday, with more rural trucks en route to the location near Bushnell Rd and Orchid Dr. Tessa Mapstone

AFTER a night of containing a large blaze in Takura, rural firefighters have returned to Fraser Coast bushland.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman confirmed there is no threat to property at this time.

Burrum Heads residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day and are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.